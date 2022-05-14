Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.79 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) to report earnings per share of $0.79 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Paychex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.84 and the lowest is $0.76. Paychex reported earnings of $0.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Paychex will report full-year earnings of $3.75 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.72 to $3.79. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $4.07 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.98 to $4.24. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Paychex.

Get Paychex alerts:

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.11. Paychex had a net margin of 30.23% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Paychex from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Bank of America raised shares of Paychex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Paychex in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Paychex from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Paychex from $137.00 to $142.00 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.14.

Shares of PAYX stock opened at $119.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $129.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Paychex has a 12 month low of $97.23 and a 12 month high of $141.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.27%.

In related news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 26,000 shares of Paychex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.26, for a total value of $3,672,760.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 52,349 shares in the company, valued at $7,394,819.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Karen E. Saunders-Mcclendon sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.69, for a total value of $27,748.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $409,249.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 225.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 17,313 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 141.7% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 50,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,641,000 after buying an additional 29,410 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Paychex by 14.5% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Paychex by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 459,187 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,636,000 after acquiring an additional 49,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,409,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,419,596,000 after acquiring an additional 297,980 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile (Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Paychex (PAYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Paychex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paychex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.