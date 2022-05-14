PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Acquired by Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC

Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 43.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,535 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,880,179 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,898,640,000 after purchasing an additional 143,288 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,468,988 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,728,562,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,199 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,068,283 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,517,662,000 after acquiring an additional 613,441 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 8,964,775 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,724,000 after acquiring an additional 278,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of PayPal by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,209,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,178,000 after acquiring an additional 923,975 shares in the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $173.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $185.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $215.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $144.00 target price for the company. Finally, DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of PayPal from $166.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.83.

PayPal stock traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $78.83. The company had a trading volume of 17,099,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,175,638. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.04 and a 200-day moving average of $147.19. The firm has a market cap of $91.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.39. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.83 and a 52 week high of $310.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

