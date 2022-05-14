Pearson plc (LON:PSON) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Pearson plc (LON:PSON – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 797.83 ($9.84).

Several research firms recently commented on PSON. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 625 ($7.71) target price on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($11.10) price objective on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 590 ($7.27) to GBX 742 ($9.15) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pearson from GBX 725 ($8.94) to GBX 770 ($9.49) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pearson in a research report on Friday, April 29th.

In related news, insider Andy Bird sold 205,349 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 653 ($8.05), for a total transaction of £1,340,928.97 ($1,653,222.75). Also, insider Sally Johnson sold 3,810 shares of Pearson stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 753 ($9.28), for a total value of £28,689.30 ($35,370.85).

Shares of Pearson stock traded down GBX 11.60 ($0.14) during midday trading on Friday, hitting GBX 743.60 ($9.17). 2,464,639 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,431,781. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market cap of £5.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.58. Pearson has a 52 week low of GBX 571 ($7.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 883.60 ($10.89). The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 767.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 667.40.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous dividend of $6.30. Pearson’s payout ratio is presently 0.95%.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

