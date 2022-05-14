Peloton Wealth Strategists Buys New Shares in Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists acquired a new stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,159,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,758,000 after acquiring an additional 9,320 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 252,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 252,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,970,000 after purchasing an additional 7,508 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 45.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 210,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,300,000 after purchasing an additional 65,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltese Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Merchants Bancorp by 52.9% in the 3rd quarter. Maltese Capital Management LLC now owns 153,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,039,000 after acquiring an additional 52,955 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Merchants Bancorp alerts:

Shares of MBIN stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $23.28. The company had a trading volume of 92,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,217. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.11. Merchants Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $33.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Merchants Bancorp ( NASDAQ:MBIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 47.17% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The firm had revenue of $100.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.40 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Merchants Bancorp will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.20%. This is a positive change from Merchants Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Merchants Bancorp’s payout ratio is 5.60%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other Merchants Bancorp news, Vice Chairman Randall D. Rogers bought 12,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $297,552.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 40.75% of the company’s stock.

About Merchants Bancorp (Get Rating)

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates through Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking segments. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBIN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Merchants Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merchants Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.