Peloton Wealth Strategists Decreases Stock Holdings in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Peloton Wealth Strategists decreased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in CME Group were worth $434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in CME Group by 88,050.0% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,458,001 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,094,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456,347 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 7,097,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,495,000 after acquiring an additional 951,681 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of CME Group by 292.8% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 815,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,679,000 after acquiring an additional 607,799 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC raised its holdings in CME Group by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 856,704 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $195,723,000 after buying an additional 434,699 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in CME Group by 87.8% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 715,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,269,000 after buying an additional 334,255 shares during the period. 86.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on CME Group from $235.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on CME Group from $268.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on CME Group from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $265.00 to $262.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on CME Group from $275.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.75.

In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $488,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Sunil Cutinho sold 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.96, for a total transaction of $1,166,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 16,150 shares of company stock worth $3,786,944. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CME traded up $4.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $200.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,888,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,837. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. CME Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.79 and a fifty-two week high of $256.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $229.51. The firm has a market cap of $71.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.47.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.11. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.29% and a net margin of 57.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.00%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 52.22%.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

