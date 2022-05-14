Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $1.64 Million Stock Holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Peloton Wealth Strategists raised its stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,650 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Generac were worth $1,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Scout Investments Inc. increased its stake in Generac by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 164,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,985,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 310.8% during the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 16,473 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,797,000 after buying an additional 12,463 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Generac by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,990,000 after buying an additional 4,754 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in Generac by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,097 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 429 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Generac by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,131 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,226,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. 88.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.74, for a total value of $1,493,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CMO Russell S. Minick sold 11,389 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.01, for a total value of $3,621,815.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,389 shares of company stock worth $7,781,466 over the last quarter. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Generac from $451.00 to $456.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Generac from $375.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Generac to a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.90.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $12.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $226.49. The company had a trading volume of 879,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,124,473. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $274.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $325.47. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.17. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.38 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

