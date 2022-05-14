Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 87.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,835 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,615,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,496 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,305 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $328,000. Norinchukin Bank The grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 274,031 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $57,138,000 after purchasing an additional 13,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 108,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $22,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,471 shares in the last quarter. 74.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $229.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $237.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $243.00 to $230.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $227.14.

Honeywell International stock traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $193.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,237,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,789,701. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.42 and a 1-year high of $236.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $193.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.11. The company has a market cap of $131.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.70, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.06.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The firm had revenue of $8.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.06%.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.52, for a total value of $7,780,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,098,717.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

