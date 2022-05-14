Peloton Wealth Strategists Has $5.54 Million Holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Peloton Wealth Strategists cut its holdings in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 211,370 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 9,690 shares during the period. BOX accounts for approximately 2.2% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.14% of BOX worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 378.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,437 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,923,000 after purchasing an additional 58,089 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 25.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of BOX by 3.6% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 210,163 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 7,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of BOX by 123.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 540,914 shares during the period. Finally, Sunriver Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BOX by 37.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 480,919 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Get BOX alerts:

In other news, CFO Dylan C. Smith sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.62, for a total value of $429,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,477,315 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,280,755.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eli Berkovitch sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.36, for a total value of $226,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,091,930 over the last three months. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of BOX stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.67. The company had a trading volume of 2,278,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,793,506. Box, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.18 and a 12 month high of $33.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -81.91 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.09 and its 200 day moving average is $26.96.

BOX (NYSE:BOX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $233.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $228.60 million. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of BOX in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on BOX from $38.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded BOX from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on BOX from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BOX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.40.

About BOX (Get Rating)

Box, Inc provides a cloud content management platform that enables organizations of various sizes to manage and share their content from anywhere on any device. The company's Software-as-a-Service platform enables users to collaborate on content internally and with external parties, automate content-driven business processes, develop custom applications, and implement data protection, security, and compliance features to comply with legal and regulatory requirements, internal policies, and industry standards and regulations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BOX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BOX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.