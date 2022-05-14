Peloton Wealth Strategists Lowers Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in State Street were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in State Street by 63.7% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,419,940 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $628,620,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886,287 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in State Street by 5.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,910,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,279,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,557 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in State Street by 290.3% in the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,270,979 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $118,199,000 after acquiring an additional 945,322 shares during the period. Islet Management LP acquired a new stake in State Street in the third quarter valued at $55,641,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in State Street by 10.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,074,743 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $597,885,000 after acquiring an additional 654,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

STT traded up $1.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $69.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,094,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,116,244. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.53. State Street Co. has a 52-week low of $65.80 and a 52-week high of $104.87.

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.12. State Street had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st were issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. State Street’s payout ratio is currently 30.89%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on STT. Argus raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research downgraded State Street from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on State Street from $106.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on State Street from $104.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on State Street from $123.00 to $112.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.29.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

