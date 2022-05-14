Peloton Wealth Strategists Makes New Investment in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Peloton Wealth Strategists bought a new position in shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,200 shares of the technology retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $935,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $190,672,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 1,039.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,980,368 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $209,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806,513 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares in the last quarter. HS Management Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 24.8% in the third quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 2,071,461 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $218,974,000 after purchasing an additional 411,970 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,418,405 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $465,937,000 after purchasing an additional 257,611 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James downgraded Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Best Buy from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Best Buy from $175.00 to $147.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Best Buy from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $118.00.

Shares of BBY stock traded down $1.00 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.36. The company had a trading volume of 3,073,919 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,993,585. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $94.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.71. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $83.38 and a one year high of $141.97.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.73. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The business had revenue of $16.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.77%.

In other news, CAO Mathew Watson sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total transaction of $230,908.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.72, for a total transaction of $113,715.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 34,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,303,584.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock valued at $3,662,097 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

