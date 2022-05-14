Peloton Wealth Strategists Purchases 135 Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,880 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. increased its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 140.5% during the 4th quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. MCF Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 632.1% during the 4th quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several analyst reports. MKM Partners upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. TheStreet cut Take-Two Interactive Software from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 price objective for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $195.50.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TTWO stock traded up $3.72 on Friday, reaching $109.93. 3,220,806 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,297,667. The company has a market cap of $12.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.42. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

