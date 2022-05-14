Peloton Wealth Strategists Reduces Stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lowered its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDN – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,000 shares during the period. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists owned 0.23% of iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF worth $3,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBDN. Whitener Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $245,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 21,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 186.2% in the fourth quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 32,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 21,184 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 70,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IBDN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.00. The stock had a trading volume of 292,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,219. iBonds Dec 2022 Term Corporate ETF has a 52-week low of $24.98 and a 52-week high of $25.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.03 and a 200 day moving average of $25.10.

