Peloton Wealth Strategists Sells 690 Shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,401 shares of the company’s stock after selling 690 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Cummins were worth $3,141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Cummins in the fourth quarter worth approximately $393,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,259,000 after buying an additional 9,561 shares in the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management raised its stake in Cummins by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 11,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,417,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Cummins by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 163,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,686,000 after buying an additional 30,759 shares in the last quarter. 80.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP Sharon R. Barner sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.34, for a total transaction of $1,021,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,340,550.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 37,510 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.09, for a total transaction of $7,767,945.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,001 shares of company stock valued at $11,154,052. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMI traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $201.12. 1,043,304 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 968,308. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Cummins Inc. has a 12-month low of $187.72 and a 12-month high of $270.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $200.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.22.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $4.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.55 by $0.49. Cummins had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The company had revenue of $6.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Cummins Inc. will post 17.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th will be given a $1.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 19th. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.15%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Cummins from $260.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. UBS Group downgraded Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. StockNews.com raised Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cummins from $251.00 to $249.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Cummins from $304.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $255.27.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

