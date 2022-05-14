Peloton Wealth Strategists Trims Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Peloton Wealth Strategists lessened its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,630 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in Twilio were worth $2,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Twilio by 81.4% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 107 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in Twilio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Twilio by 631.6% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Twilio alerts:

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.78, for a total value of $556,569.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 3,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.01, for a total value of $614,542.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,798 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,199 over the last 90 days. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO traded up $11.57 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $110.79. 4,832,277 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,362,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.40 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 8.43, a current ratio of 8.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $137.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.93. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.67 and a 52-week high of $412.68.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The technology company reported ($1.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $842.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.89 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.11%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.80) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TWLO. BTIG Research cut their price objective on Twilio from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Twilio from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Twilio from $400.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Twilio from $350.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Twilio from $281.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $302.27.

About Twilio (Get Rating)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.