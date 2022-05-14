Peloton Wealth Strategists Trims Stock Holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS)

Peloton Wealth Strategists trimmed its holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDS – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 156,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Peloton Wealth Strategists’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Peloton Wealth Strategists’ holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF were worth $4,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 2,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. First Fiduciary Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 86.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 24,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 68,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,851,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IBDS traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.17. 173,053 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,482. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $24.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.67. iShares iBonds Dec 2027 Term Corporate ETF has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $28.97.

