PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust (NYSE:PMT – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust is a real estate investment trust. The Company operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets. The company seeks to acquire primarily troubled home mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities from FDIC liquidations of failed banks, US Treasury Legacy Loans Program auctions, and direct acquisitions from mortgage and insurance companies and foreign banks. The Company’s objective is to provide risk-adjusted returns to its investors over the long-term, primarily through dividends and secondarily through capital appreciation. The Company focuses on investing in mortgage loans, a substantial portion of which may be distressed and acquired at discounts to their unpaid principal balances. PennyMac is managed by investment adviser PNMAC Capital Management and offers primary and special loan servicing through PennyMac Loan Services. “

PMT has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $19.00 to $18.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. TheStreet cut shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a sell rating for the company. Jonestrading cut their price target on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $18.50 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.96.

Shares of NYSE PMT opened at $15.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.52. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $14.61 and a 52-week high of $21.53.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 13th. PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -257.53%.

In other news, Director Marianne Sullivan purchased 15,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.02 per share, with a total value of $235,063.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Scott W. Carnahan sold 1,785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $28,042.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PMT. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,230,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,783 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $17,544,000. Par Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the third quarter valued at $42,278,000. Greenwich Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,430,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,022,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,040,000 after acquiring an additional 305,375 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.77% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust, a specialty finance company, primarily invests in mortgage-related assets in the United States. The company's Credit Sensitive Strategies segment invests in credit risk transfer (CRT) agreements, CRT securities, distressed loans, real estate, and non-agency subordinated bonds.

