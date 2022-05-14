Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.58 Billion

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) will post sales of $6.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Penske Automotive Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $6.13 billion and the highest is $7.03 billion. Penske Automotive Group reported sales of $6.99 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group will report full year sales of $26.49 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.58 billion to $28.39 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $26.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $23.06 billion to $29.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Penske Automotive Group.

Get Penske Automotive Group alerts:

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $4.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $6.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.32 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.13% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Penske Automotive Group’s revenue was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PAG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Penske Automotive Group from $120.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Penske Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Penske Automotive Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.83.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,921,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,117,000 after buying an additional 234,447 shares during the last quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,746,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,220,000 after buying an additional 22,594 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,619,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,607,000 after buying an additional 197,894 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 38.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 613,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,676,000 after buying an additional 170,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Penske Automotive Group by 14.8% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 608,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,185,000 after purchasing an additional 78,590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.13% of the company’s stock.

PAG stock traded up $6.92 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $115.94. 642,159 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,918. The company has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.66, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.26. Penske Automotive Group has a fifty-two week low of $72.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.42.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Penske Automotive Group’s payout ratio is 10.79%.

About Penske Automotive Group (Get Rating)

Penske Automotive Group, Inc, a diversified transportation services company, operates automotive and commercial truck dealerships. The company operates through four segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Other, and Non-Automotive Investments. It operates dealerships under franchise agreements with various automotive manufacturers and distributors.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Penske Automotive Group (PAG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Penske Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penske Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.