Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.33.

PSNL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $30.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Personalis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 23rd. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th.

NASDAQ PSNL traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.02. 846,458 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,463. The firm has a market cap of $228.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.76 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.31. Personalis has a 12-month low of $3.97 and a 12-month high of $28.47.

Personalis ( NASDAQ:PSNL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.06). Personalis had a negative net margin of 101.49% and a negative return on equity of 25.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.29) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Personalis will post -2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, General Counsel Stephen Michael Moore sold 5,733 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $31,703.49. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 76,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $422,386.93. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 4,511 shares of Personalis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.18, for a total transaction of $45,921.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,715 shares of company stock valued at $82,420 over the last quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 533.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,350,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,277,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,636 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,389,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,637,000 after purchasing an additional 857,372 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Personalis by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 5,184,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,463,000 after purchasing an additional 296,669 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,095,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Personalis in the 1st quarter worth $1,037,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies and large-scale genetic research programs. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data analysis for tumor and its immune microenvironment, from a single limited tissue or plasma sample; ImmunoID Next for tumor profiling from tissue; NeXT Liquid Biopsy for tumor profiling from plasma; NeXT Personal, a liquid biopsy offering for personalized tumor tracking for patients; NeXT Dx Test, a genomic cancer profiling test enabling composite biomarkers for cancer treatment; and NeXT SHERPA and NeXT NEOPS for neoantigen prediction capabilities.

