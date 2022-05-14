PetroChina (NYSE:PTR) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PetroChina (NYSE:PTR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered PetroChina from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $57.50.

NYSE:PTR opened at $48.64 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.71. PetroChina has a 12 month low of $38.63 and a 12 month high of $57.87.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be paid a $1.341 dividend. This represents a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from PetroChina’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.34. PetroChina’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.66%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTR. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in PetroChina by 43.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 827,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $38,730,000 after acquiring an additional 250,139 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter worth about $6,045,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetroChina during the third quarter worth about $5,950,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 301.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 167,822 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,851,000 after buying an additional 126,018 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of PetroChina by 60.7% during the third quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 261,294 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $12,223,000 after buying an additional 98,743 shares during the period.

PetroChina Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in a range of petroleum related products, services, and activities in Mainland China and internationally. It operates through Exploration and Production, Refining and Chemicals, Marketing, and Natural Gas and Pipeline segments. The Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of crude oil and natural gas.

