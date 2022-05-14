Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Purchased by Good Life Advisors LLC

Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,486 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $996,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in Philip Morris International by 25.8% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 5,122 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Capitolis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 74.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PM traded up $1.06 on Friday, hitting $104.43. The company had a trading volume of 2,816,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,078,267. The business has a 50 day moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average of $97.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.64 and a 52-week high of $112.48. The company has a market cap of $161.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 110.49% and a net margin of 10.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Barclays decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.00.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

