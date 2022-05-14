Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Phoenix New Media from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Phoenix New Media stock opened at $0.45 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Phoenix New Media has a one year low of $0.35 and a one year high of $1.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its 200 day moving average is $0.82.

Phoenix New Media’s stock is set to reverse split on Saturday, May 21st. The 1-6 reverse split was announced on Saturday, May 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Saturday, May 21st.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.53 million during the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 17.94% and a negative net margin of 26.17%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Phoenix New Media in the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Phoenix New Media by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,737 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 13,342 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Phoenix New Media by 305.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 258,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 194,422 shares during the period. DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Phoenix New Media during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Phoenix New Media by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,263,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 175,410 shares during the period. 10.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Phoenix New Media

Phoenix New Media Limited provides content on an integrated Internet platform in the People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. It offers content and services through three channels, including PC channel, mobile channel, and telecom operators, as well as transmits content to TV viewers, primarily through Phoenix TV.

