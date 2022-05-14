PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

PHX Energy Services Corp. (OTCMKTS:PHXHF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 16,000 shares, an increase of 240.4% from the April 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.4 days.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PHXHF. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.00 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of PHX Energy Services from C$9.75 to C$9.50 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

PHXHF opened at $4.68 on Friday. PHX Energy Services has a 1-year low of $3.05 and a 1-year high of $5.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.27.

PHX Energy Services Corp. provides horizontal and directional drilling technology and services to oil and natural gas exploration and development, and production companies in Canada, the United States, Russia, Albania, and the Middle East. It offers Velocity Real-Time System, a ground-breaking technology that offers downhole guidance systems; Atlas Motors, a high-performance drilling motors; PowerDrive Orbit RSS, a rotary steerable system; P-360 Positive Pulse MWD System, a measurement while drilling (MWD) tool; and E-360 EM MWD System, an MWD tool that transmits electric signals through geological formations.

