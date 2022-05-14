PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund (NYSE:PCN – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,200 shares, a decline of 64.1% from the April 15th total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 102,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PCN. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 321,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,010,000 after acquiring an additional 14,390 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 196,104 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,539,000 after acquiring an additional 12,065 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 66.5% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 39,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 15,664 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 27,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692 shares during the last quarter.

PCN traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $13.93. 113,959 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 117,265. PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.37 and a fifty-two week high of $19.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.33.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.112 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%.

About PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund

PIMCO Corporate & Income Strategy Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

