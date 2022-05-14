PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

PIMCO High Income Fund (NYSE:PHK – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 267,200 shares, an increase of 198.2% from the April 15th total of 89,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 457,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Shares of PIMCO High Income Fund stock remained flat at $$5.56 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 370,255 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,397. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.71 and its 200 day moving average is $5.97. PIMCO High Income Fund has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $7.09.

Get PIMCO High Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th will be paid a $0.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.36%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 23.4% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 37,152 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $233,000 after acquiring an additional 7,036 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 40.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,669 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $714,000 after buying an additional 32,747 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO High Income Fund by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 122,885 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $772,000 after buying an additional 9,024 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 236,037 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 14,582 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PIMCO High Income Fund by 43.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,851 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 2,078 shares during the period. 8.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PIMCO High Income Fund (Get Rating)

PIMCO High Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund invests in U.S. dollar denominated high-yield corporate debt obligations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PIMCO High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.