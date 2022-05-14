Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 1,807 Shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $6,844,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,198,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,781,000 after purchasing an additional 104,939 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Dollar General by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar General by 9.7% in the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Dollar General by 130.6% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 72,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,373,000 after acquiring an additional 41,044 shares during the period. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 5.6% during the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 50,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,670 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General stock opened at $232.33 on Friday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $185.15 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.15 billion, a PE ratio of 22.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.42.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 38.64% and a net margin of 7.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 4th. This is an increase from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.65%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 7,502 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.70, for a total transaction of $1,768,221.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,836,960.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $2,205,523.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

DG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $270.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on Dollar General in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Dollar General from $220.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $230.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $243.50.

Dollar General Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.