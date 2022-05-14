Pinebridge Investments L.P. Buys New Position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ABC. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 113,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,131,000 after purchasing an additional 4,345 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 66,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,793,000 after purchasing an additional 43,138 shares in the last quarter. Tdam USA Inc. bought a new position in shares of AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ABC stock opened at $152.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.13, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $31.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.45. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 52-week low of $111.34 and a 52-week high of $167.19. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.32.

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $57.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.26 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 349.46% and a net margin of 0.75%. AmerisourceBergen’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.53 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.44%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ABC shares. StockNews.com upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $153.00 to $168.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $179.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of AmerisourceBergen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $142.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.57.

In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.97, for a total value of $1,664,255.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,078,379 shares of company stock worth $912,048,947 over the last three months. 28.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

