Pinebridge Investments L.P. Cuts Holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its position in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 81,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,106 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.08% of Globe Life worth $7,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Westpac Banking Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new position in Globe Life in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Globe Life by 98.7% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Globe Life in the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

GL has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $106.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Globe Life in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Globe Life from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Globe Life from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.33.

NYSE:GL opened at $96.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.25 and a fifty-two week high of $108.61. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $98.13.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The business’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.53 EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th were issued a $0.2075 dividend. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.59%.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 1,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.05, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $937,668.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher Todd Moore sold 882 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.22, for a total transaction of $91,922.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,382 shares of company stock worth $5,423,592. 4.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

