Pinebridge Investments L.P. Has $7.24 Million Stock Position in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 232.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 8,934 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Pool were worth $7,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 196,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $85,502,000 after purchasing an additional 6,567 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,504 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,813,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 351.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 663 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Pool by 101.8% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,002 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. 91.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

POOL stock opened at $411.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $430.04 and a 200-day moving average of $483.37. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $377.52 and a fifty-two week high of $582.27.

Pool ( NASDAQ:POOL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 69.76% and a net margin of 12.95%. Pool’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 18.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

Several analysts recently commented on POOL shares. Edward Jones started coverage on Pool in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Longbow Research raised Pool from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $550.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. TheStreet lowered Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price target on shares of Pool in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 price target on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

