Pinebridge Investments L.P. Increases Holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,409 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $4,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IPGP. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 57.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of IPG Photonics during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 66.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IPGP opened at $98.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.37. IPG Photonics Co. has a 1-year low of $90.51 and a 1-year high of $220.51. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.56 and a 200-day moving average of $139.77. The company has a current ratio of 8.16, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

IPG Photonics ( NASDAQ:IPGP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.33. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 18.84%. The company had revenue of $369.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $334.48 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that IPG Photonics Co. will post 4.89 EPS for the current year.

IPG Photonics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

IPGP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IPG Photonics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lowered their target price on shares of IPG Photonics from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of IPG Photonics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $176.67.

IPG Photonics Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells various high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include hybrid fiber-solid state lasers with green and ultraviolet wavelengths; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; and high-power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

