Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 10,039 Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its stake in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,246 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,039 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 65.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of Best Buy by 1,016.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 279 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BBY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Best Buy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com cut Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.00.

In other Best Buy news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.73, for a total transaction of $203,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian A. Tilzer sold 4,259 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.06, for a total value of $421,896.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,955 shares of company stock worth $3,662,097. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $86.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.38 and a 1-year high of $141.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average is $102.71.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.23% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This is a positive change from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.77%.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

