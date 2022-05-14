Pinebridge Investments L.P. Purchases 99,836 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 351.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 128,278 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 99,836 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. owned approximately 0.05% of DXC Technology worth $4,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its stake in DXC Technology by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 6,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 3.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 166.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 909 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 2,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. 89.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC opened at $29.67 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of -12.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.15. DXC Technology has a twelve month low of $27.28 and a twelve month high of $44.18.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on DXC shares. Bank of America lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $40.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.75.

DXC Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

