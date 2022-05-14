Pinebridge Investments L.P. Sells 94,562 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. cut its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 81.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,023 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 94,562 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $4,617,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VRTX. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,495,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $271,217,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,039 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth about $174,077,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $202,855,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 78,170.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 782,700 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $141,974,000 after acquiring an additional 781,700 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 451.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 915,720 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,090,000 after acquiring an additional 749,784 shares during the period. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ VRTX opened at $246.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $261.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $231.25. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 1 year low of $176.36 and a 1 year high of $292.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.55.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:VRTX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 32.24% and a net margin of 30.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Ourania Tatsis sold 519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.00, for a total value of $119,889.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at $3,947,726.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,531 shares of company stock worth $11,924,380. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $202.00 to $274.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $271.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $213.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $279.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $250.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $273.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

