Playkey (PKT) Price Down 19% Over Last 7 Days

Playkey (PKT) traded up 6.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 14th. One Playkey coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0074 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Playkey has a market capitalization of $128,677.46 and approximately $79,672.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded down 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Playkey Profile

PKT is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 coins and its circulating supply is 17,414,614 coins. The official message board for Playkey is medium.com/@playkey . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Playkey’s official website is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Playkey is a cloud gaming platform that allows users to run games on low-tech computers by commanding high-tech servers that run the game itself. Playkey allows gamers to access any game while also providing private/professional GPU owners with a new way to earn revenue without “wasting” it on Proof of Work mining. PKT is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain. It allows users to buy and sell cloud gaming subscriptions as well as other Playkey services and future products. “

