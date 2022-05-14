Polar Capital Global Financials Trust (LON:PCFT) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $160.68

Shares of Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc (LON:PCFT – Get Rating) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 160.68 ($1.98) and traded as low as GBX 144 ($1.78). Polar Capital Global Financials Trust shares last traded at GBX 145.40 ($1.79), with a volume of 518,822 shares trading hands.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 160.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 169.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £489.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.03, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

In other news, insider Robert Kyprianou purchased 17,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 145 ($1.79) per share, for a total transaction of £25,070.50 ($30,909.26). Also, insider Cecilia McAnulty acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 168 ($2.07) per share, for a total transaction of £67,200 ($82,850.45).

Polar Capital Global Financials Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Polar Capital LLP. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. It invests in stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

