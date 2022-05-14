Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Expected to Announce Earnings of $7.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) to post earnings per share (EPS) of $7.40 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Pool’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $6.98 and the highest is $7.75. Pool posted earnings of $6.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 16.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Pool will report full-year earnings of $18.33 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.09 to $19.30. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $19.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $18.32 to $21.09. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Pool.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.11 by $1.30. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Pool had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 69.76%. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on POOL. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Pool in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $485.00 target price for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $519.00 price objective on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pool from $455.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. TheStreet lowered shares of Pool from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Edward Jones initiated coverage on shares of Pool in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $538.80.

Shares of POOL traded up $7.41 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $411.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 338,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 424,041. The company has a market cap of $16.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.88, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $430.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $483.37. Pool has a 52-week low of $377.52 and a 52-week high of $582.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 17.81%.

In related news, Director Martha S. Gervasi bought 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $391.86 per share, for a total transaction of $117,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 808 shares in the company, valued at approximately $316,622.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 56,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $23,892,000 after acquiring an additional 4,729 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 51.0% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 2,783 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $754,000. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pool by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,439 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,646,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.88% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

