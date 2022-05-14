Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Price Target Lowered to $9.00 at Piper Sandler

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $19.00 to $9.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

PSTX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a report on Monday, May 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Poseida Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $14.25.

NASDAQ:PSTX traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 249,586. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.75 and a 200-day moving average of $5.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 4.94 and a current ratio of 4.94. Poseida Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $1.83 and a 52-week high of $11.10.

Poseida Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PSTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $31.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 1,579.5% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 7,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 7,155 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 36.3% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 2,415 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $107,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the third quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poseida Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $58,000. 41.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company develops P-PSMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) product candidate that is in Phase I trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC).

