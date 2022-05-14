Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on PBPB. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Potbelly in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Potbelly from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Potbelly from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Get Potbelly alerts:

NASDAQ PBPB traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.66. 22,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,460. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.31 and its 200-day moving average is $5.85. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $9.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.35 million, a P/E ratio of -9.28 and a beta of 1.37.

Potbelly ( NASDAQ:PBPB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Potbelly had a negative return on equity of 938.53% and a negative net margin of 4.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.33) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Potbelly will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBPB. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 316.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 7,462 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Potbelly during the 3rd quarter valued at about $188,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Potbelly by 348.0% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 34,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 47,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.78% of the company’s stock.

About Potbelly (Get Rating)

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Potbelly Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Potbelly and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.