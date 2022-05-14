Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) PT Lowered to C$43.50 at Scotiabank

Power Co. of Canada (OTCMKTS:PWCDF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Scotiabank from C$45.50 to C$43.50 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Desjardins dropped their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$49.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.79.

PWCDF opened at $26.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.91. Power Co. of Canada has a 1 year low of $25.29 and a 1 year high of $35.64.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL segments. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, health and dental protection, and creditor insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

