Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $190.03 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) will announce $190.03 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Power Integrations’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $190.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $190.10 million. Power Integrations reported sales of $180.11 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Power Integrations will report full-year sales of $764.07 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $755.10 million to $769.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $855.21 million, with estimates ranging from $827.34 million to $890.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Power Integrations.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.67.

Shares of NASDAQ POWI traded up $3.89 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.13. The company had a trading volume of 419,670 shares, compared to its average volume of 406,082. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $86.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.62. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.05 and a beta of 1.02. Power Integrations has a 1 year low of $72.50 and a 1 year high of $110.66.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.71%.

In other news, CEO Balu Balakrishnan sold 23,744 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total value of $2,011,591.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Nayyar sold 5,436 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.53, for a total transaction of $459,505.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,292 shares of company stock worth $4,186,954. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in POWI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 8.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after purchasing an additional 4,442 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Power Integrations by 26.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 356,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,251,000 after purchasing an additional 73,782 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Power Integrations by 8.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,957 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Power Integrations during the third quarter worth about $231,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Power Integrations by 16.6% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

