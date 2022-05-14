Presidio Property Trust (SQFT) & The Competition Financial Survey

Presidio Property Trust (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) is one of 329 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate investment trusts” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Presidio Property Trust to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Presidio Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 13.3%. Presidio Property Trust pays out -91.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies pay a dividend yield of 3.8% and pay out 103.6% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Presidio Property Trust is clearly a better dividend stock than its competitors, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Presidio Property Trust -18.85% -7.60% -2.89% Presidio Property Trust Competitors 15.43% -3.40% 2.41%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Presidio Property Trust and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Presidio Property Trust $19.23 million -$3.63 million -6.85 Presidio Property Trust Competitors $784.32 million $166.78 million 22.41

Presidio Property Trust’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Presidio Property Trust. Presidio Property Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Risk & Volatility

Presidio Property Trust has a beta of 0.39, meaning that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Presidio Property Trust’s competitors have a beta of 1.12, meaning that their average stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Presidio Property Trust and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Presidio Property Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00 Presidio Property Trust Competitors 3879 15219 14742 385 2.34

Presidio Property Trust currently has a consensus price target of $2.75, indicating a potential downside of 12.70%. As a group, “Real estate investment trusts” companies have a potential upside of 20.77%. Given Presidio Property Trust’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Presidio Property Trust has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

17.3% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.2% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Presidio Property Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.4% of shares of all “Real estate investment trusts” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Presidio Property Trust competitors beat Presidio Property Trust on 11 of the 15 factors compared.

About Presidio Property Trust (Get Rating)

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned or had an equity interest in: 128 Model Homes that are owned by six affiliated limited partnerships and one wholly-owned corporation; Ten office buildings and one industrial property, which totals approximately 998,016 rentable square feet; and Four retail shopping centers, which total approximately 131,722 rentable square feet.

