Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $4.18-$4.23 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.12 billion-$1.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.11 billion.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PBH shares. Oppenheimer raised Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $63.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prestige Consumer Healthcare has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $76.40.

NYSE PBH traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.78. 266,318 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 268,609. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.58. Prestige Consumer Healthcare has a 12-month low of $47.81 and a 12-month high of $63.83. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.53 and a 200 day moving average of $57.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare ( NYSE:PBH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $266.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $258.25 million. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 18.90% and a return on equity of 13.82%. Prestige Consumer Healthcare’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Prestige Consumer Healthcare will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 40,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,473,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 6.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 10.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 363 shares during the last quarter.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

