Probity Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Probity Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 209 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of JNJ. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 3,858,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $660,056,000 after buying an additional 53,475 shares during the last quarter. Richmond Brothers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $416,000. AAF Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. AAF Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Summitry LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 25,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,298,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 20,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares during the period. 68.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JNJ has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 30th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $188.57.

In related news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total value of $5,452,142.42. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

JNJ stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.85. 7,732,163 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,745,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $465.36 billion, a PE ratio of 23.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $155.72 and a 1 year high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $177.92 and a 200-day moving average of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.07. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.59 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

