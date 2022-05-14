Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,196 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. L2 Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $967,000. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 133,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,951,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the period. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV raised its position in Bank of America by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 49,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 2,911 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. now owns 5,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Finally, Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 28,529 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BAC shares. Argus increased their price target on Bank of America from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Bank of America from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Bank of America from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of Bank of America stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $35.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,117,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,582,824. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The company has a market cap of $283.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $34.26 and a 1-year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.76.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.09 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.55% and a net margin of 32.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.39%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.00%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

