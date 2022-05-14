Probity Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Probity Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,244 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $4,096,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 50.7% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. DB Fitzpatrick & Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $106,000. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $120,000. Finally, Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $128,000.

SHY stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $83.14. The stock had a trading volume of 5,002,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,653,278. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.59. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $82.67 and a 52-week high of $86.34.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 3rd were issued a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 2nd.

