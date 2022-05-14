Probity Advisors Inc. Has $2.97 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Probity Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 490 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after purchasing an additional 3,417,965 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,254,091 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,354,000 after purchasing an additional 557,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,780,299 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $454,794,000 after buying an additional 655,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.99. The stock had a trading volume of 34,682,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,370,248. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $70.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.31. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.63 and a fifty-two week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

