Probity Advisors Inc. Has $25.24 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Probity Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 338,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,597 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for about 5.0% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $25,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 212.1% during the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

IEFA traded up $1.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,193,199 shares. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.26.

