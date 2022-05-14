Probity Advisors Inc. Has $3.54 Million Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.7% of Probity Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded up $9.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $208.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 580,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 346,831. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $193.17 and a 12 month high of $306.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $234.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $256.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

