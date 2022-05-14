Probity Advisors Inc. Has $786,000 Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Probity Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 19.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,278 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,999 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WP Advisors LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 8,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forte Capital LLC ADV grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,266,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

NYSE:PM traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $104.43. 2,816,147 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,078,267. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.78 and a 200 day moving average of $97.66. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $161.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.08. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th were issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 86.51%.

Philip Morris International Profile (Get Rating)

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.