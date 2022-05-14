Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 107 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107 shares during the quarter. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock worth $206,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 7,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,271,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Alley Co LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Alley Co LLC now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,485,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $8.62 on Friday, reaching $237.81. 1,611,265 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,505. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $267.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.60. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $224.16 and a 12 month high of $328.52.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

