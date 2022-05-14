Probity Advisors Inc. Sells 48 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Probity Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 927 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 48 shares during the period. Probity Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLK. Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 28,992.4% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,847,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,847,000 after buying an additional 2,837,486 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 143.0% in the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 673,764 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $387,019,000 after buying an additional 396,470 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 334.0% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 195,750 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $179,221,000 after buying an additional 150,647 shares in the last quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,657,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 155.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 134,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $112,583,000 after purchasing an additional 81,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director William E. Ford purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $681.44 per share, with a total value of $1,362,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,163,677.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director William E. Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $701.00 per share, for a total transaction of $701,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 12,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,053,415. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:BLK traded up $14.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $615.33. 1,684,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 934,500. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $93.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $696.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $807.20. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52-week low of $586.05 and a 52-week high of $973.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The asset manager reported $9.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.18 by $0.34. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.20% and a return on equity of 17.00%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.77 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $905.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $800.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $808.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $865.00 to $803.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $880.00.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

